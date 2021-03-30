Landry's job fair brings hope to those struggling to find employment amid pandemic

For Eldon Brashier, the goal is to once again become a productive member of society following a year of looking for employment.

SAN ANTONIO — The coronavirus pandemic has opened and closed doors of opportunity for millions of Texans, especially when it comes to employment.

State data reveals Texas’s unemployment went up from 6.8% in January to 6.9% in February.

Eldon Brashier, a San Antonio resident of nearly 30 years, knows the struggles of finding and securing a job.

“I had to survive off of unemployment for over a year,” Brashier said. “It has been very horrifying and very disappointing in many ways.”

But Brashier isn’t completely satisfied. That’s why he visited the Tower of Americas to check out Landry’s Inc.’s job fair.

The event aimed to fill more than 100 positions ranging from food service prep, bussers, boat captains and various administrative roles within the Landry’s brand.

“It pays to offer a job fair because it allows the employees that are looking for work in San Antonio to feel like they’re not a number on a piece of paper,” said Carlton Quick, Landry’s director of operations.

Quick stressed there’s an urgent need to hire during a time when people are getting out more and receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

“There’s a huge need in San Antonio right now from the reopening of Texas. The job market is very tight, but it expanded rapidly with opening in March,” Quick said.

For Brashier, he’s hoping to eventually land a managerial position at Landry’s Seafood.

He filled out the application, interviewed and hopes to land the job soon.

“It’s livelihood, it’s economics. It’s the aspect of being productive, making contributions. I think it’s the element of my personal faith and hope that keeps me going.”