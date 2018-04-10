According to a press release, JCPenney is looking to hire 450 people in San Antonio for the holiday season.

Among the positions that people can apply for are jobs as a cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA beauty and consultant, and more.

The push is part of a hiring move that will employ 4,300 people across Texas and 39,000 people nationwide.

JCPenney will host a hiring even on Tuesday, October 16 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more details, you can visit their official careers website here.

You could also win a prize if you’re hired.

“JCPenney is introducing generous reward packages to eight randomly-drawn associates as a way to attract and retain associates this holiday season,” a press release states. “Available awards include $5,000 trips to Banff, Alberta, Canada; New York City; and Miami – all three of which include paid lodging, airfare and entertainment. Five other lucky winners will receive a prize package worth $5,000, each with a different theme, including smart home, outdoor, technology and glamor bundles.”

© 2018 KENS