CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Talk about a game changer.

Iconic doughnut makers Krispy Kreme announced they are rolling out a new online ordering and home delivery service. According to Krispy Kreme, there are 100 participating stores in 15 states, including North Carolina.

Participating Charlotte-area stores include Sharon Amity Road, Gastonia, Matthews, Rock Hill and Salisbury.

The Winston-Salem based chain says they're still working on making the service available nationwide and they hope to have that done by the end of 2019.

For now, you can only ordering dozens, boxes of coffee and bottled drinks. There's a $7.99 minimum order plus delivery fees that vary by location.

