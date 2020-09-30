x
Business

Homegrown limousine service grinds to halt in pandemic

The man behind this homegrown business isn't sure how much longer he can keep up with few rides. But things may be turning the corner.

SAN ANTONIO — At 13 years old, Jeffrey Clark wanted to help others arrive in style.

"This was a childhood dream," Clark said. "I wanted to start my own limousine service."

For more than a decade since, he's driven people all around San Antonio. He rolls out the red carpet for their fancy occasions and even Sunday worship.

"They just wanted a ride to church in a luxury car," Clark said. "Date night, just because, any and all occasions!"

But while the pandemic has put many celebrations on hold, Clark's business has hit a bump in the road. With fewer weddings, proms and military events, rides are slowing down.

"We were dead, completely, from March through August," Clark said.  "Dollar figure? I've lost probably a good $80,000 this year."

Clark is worried about making end's meet. He's working a security gig on the side. 

"And I've kind of been considering letting one of my limousines go because of all that's been going on," Clark said.

But he has a feeling they're finally about to turn a corner. In recent weeks, the calls are slowly starting to come back in.

"We've done about maybe three jobs," Clark said. "It's giving me hope!"

With the help of his 2-year-old grandson, Clark polished up his limo for the next ride. He's determined to keep his dream alive and in the family.

"It's a legacy I would like to pass down," Clark said.

For more information about Clark's Limousine Service, click here. You can also call 210-359-6877.

