KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Once called a distraction for the television network, The Hallmark Channel could soon, once again, air ads for a wedding planning site that featured two kissing brides.
Hallmark CEO Mike Perry apologized in a statement Sunday evening.
The company earlier told the Associated Press the commercials for the Zola wedding website were pulled from the air because the controversy had become a distraction following pressure from conservative group One Million Moms. It had complained about the ads to the CEO of the television network.
But in a reversal of sorts, Perry said its team "has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision."
The company said it is committed to diversity and inclusion, pointing to other commercials featuring LGBTQ couples and gay greeting cards. Hallmark also was recognized as one of the Human Rights Campaign's Best Places to Work in 2019, it noted.
"The Hallmark Channel will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish our partnership and reinstate the commercials," Hallmark said.
Celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, expressed dismay at Hallmark's initial decision, asking, "Isn't it almost 2020?"
