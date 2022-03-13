Downtown bike shop sees more customers, and gas prices aren't the only reason

“When the [gas] prices go up more people ride the bus and more people get on their bike, and we love it,” said Geoff Lindsey, store manager.

SAN ANTONIO — With sunny days and warmer temperatures ahead, the store manager at Blue Star Bicycling Company said more customers are coming into the downtown shop to purchase or rent out their next ride on two wheels.

He said rising gas prices have also led some people to wander in.

“There’s been a little bit of talk about the high gas prices,” said Geoff Lindsey, store manager.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA. Regardless of the recent increase, Lindsey said gas prices are a constant issue and have led many living in the downtown area to use a bike to commute around. He knows other areas of the city are harder to travel by bike but seeing cyclists riding in and around the Blue Star Arts Complex helps business.

“When the [gas] prices go up more people ride the bus and more people get on their bike, and we love it,” he laughed.

Cyclist Rebecca Gonzales is planning to ride her bike more along the trails downtown. She picked up cycling at the beginning of the pandemic but when her job required her to return to work in person she stopped riding as much.

Gonzales said the cycling community is nonexistent where she lives in Somerset, but with rising gas prices she’s considering riding her bike closer to home.

“Yes, actually I would [consider it]. I’m about ten minutes from work and on my bike it’s about 30-40 minutes so that’s nothing,” she said.

Whether it’s good weather, gas prices or fitness goals, Lindsey said he was just happy to see his shop busy with customers on Sunday.