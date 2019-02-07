Authenticity and fan loyalty are two reasons why Colorado-based Crocs(Nasdaq: CROX) decided to collaborate with Indiana-based accessory maker Vera Bradley (Nasdaq: VRA) on a shoe collection released Monday.

That's according to Michelle Poole, senior vice president and chief product and merchandising officer at Crocs, who spoke with Denver Business Journal.

“When the Crocs team comes together to discuss potential collaboration partners, one key filter is that the partnership feels authentic,” Poole said in an email. “All it takes is a look around the airport and you’ll see women of all ages wearing their favorite Vera Bradley print with their favorite pair of Crocs, so bringing two of her favorite things together was a no brainer.”

Additionally, she said the collaboration made sense since both brands have large, loyal fan bases that have a “great deal” of overlap. The shoes created through the collaboration cost between $39.99 and $49.99.

