INDIANAPOLIS — 2020 has been quite a year, and many of us have turned to food as a way to cope through the ups and downs.
Now, one company is capitalizing on those with a sweet tooth.
Cinnamon roll lovers are in luck.
Cinnabon is selling its signature cream cheese frosting nationwide for $6 a pint.
If you don't want to leave the house, you can also order it to be delivered.
The frosting is only available during the holidays.
To purchase the frosting and get several recipe ideas, visit Cinnabon's website.