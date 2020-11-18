Cinnamon roll lovers are in luck this holiday season.

INDIANAPOLIS — 2020 has been quite a year, and many of us have turned to food as a way to cope through the ups and downs.

Now, one company is capitalizing on those with a sweet tooth.

Cinnabon is selling its signature cream cheese frosting nationwide for $6 a pint.

Get ready to spread some serious holiday cheer with recipes featuring our NEW limited-edition Signature Frosting Pint! https://t.co/1n4DQAjWVX #LifeNeedsFrosting pic.twitter.com/nE4TqxVcRw — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) November 17, 2020

If you don't want to leave the house, you can also order it to be delivered.

The frosting is only available during the holidays.