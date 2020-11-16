Centro San Antonio holding webinar for businesses

SAN ANTONIO — Centro San Antonio, a placemaking organization that aims to create a "more beautiful, playful, welcoming, welcoming and prosperous downtown" is holding a webinar for downtown and Southtown area businesses ahead of its "Small, Minority, Women-Owned Business Saturday" event.

The webinar will take place Tuesday, November 17 from 3 to 4 p.m. To register, click here. For more information on the upcoming shopping event and other initiatives, visit Centro San Antonio's website here.