Centro San Antonio holding webinar for businesses

It comes ahead of their "Small Women Minority Owned Business" Saturday event.
Credit: KENS

SAN ANTONIO — Centro San Antonio, a placemaking organization that aims to create a "more beautiful, playful, welcoming, welcoming and prosperous downtown" is holding a webinar for downtown and Southtown area businesses ahead of its "Small, Minority, Women-Owned Business Saturday" event. 

The webinar will take place Tuesday, November 17 from 3 to 4 p.m. To register, click here. For more information on the upcoming shopping event and other initiatives, visit Centro San Antonio's website here.

