Building to house DeLorean at Port San Antonio in development

SAN ANTONIO — The futuristic-looking building that will eventually house the DeLorean headquarters at Port San Antonio is in the development phase.

Last year, the iconic car company, made famous by the Back to the Future trilogy, announced it is moving its headquarters to San Antonio. Additionally, the company said it would be adding 450 new jobs to the city.

The company chose Port San Antonio as a base for its new headquarters. Port San Antonio is a 1,900-acre technology campus and the South Texas region’s largest technology center.

Back in April, Port San Antonio released artist's renderings of the new building that will both house DeLorean offices and be the gateway to the entire Port campus.

The project is being led by global real estate developer Trammell Crow Companies. The building is being designed by Pelli Clarke and Partners, which is the same company that co-designed the Frost Tower in downtown San Antonio. The project is currently entering its pre-development stage.

DeLorean says its San Antonio offices will be key in its rollout of a new electric vehicle, the Alpha 5 EV. The new car was unveiled in August of 2022 and features the signature DeLorean gull wings. It can reach speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.