A Boerne staple is planning to reopen in a few weeks under new ownership.

BACH Holdings, the company behind San Antonio's Alamo Drafthouse locations, said this week they plan to reopen the Dog & Pony Grill this spring.

“We are very excited to bring our experience and expertise from Alamo Drafthouse to Dog & Pony Grill and to lead a business serving good food and family fun in the community we raise our kids," said Brandon Arceneaux of BACH Holdings. "We look forward to bringing the culture and environment that Alamo Drafthouse is known for to the Dog & Pony Grill experience."

His partner, Chris Hoegemeyer, said the restaurant's menu will expand and there will be new entertainment offerings like live music and free outdoor movies.

Regarding the reports that employees of the Dog & Pony Grill weren't paid before the recent closure, the new ownership said they plan to provide the missing wages by the end of the week.

The restaurant is located at 1481 South Main Street in Boerne. For more information, visit their website.