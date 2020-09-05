SAN ANTONIO — Even in the middle of a pandemic, the parking lot at Betty's Flower Shop was packed Friday. Owner Betty Dovalina said her business has nearly tripled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

And the way she explains it, it's easy to understand why.

"People can't visit their loved ones, so what they're doing is they're sending flowers," Dovalina said.

While some people have had to furlough their employees, Dovalina has needed more.

"It's extremely busy. We need help," Dovalina said. "It caught us by surprise when Easter hit; we had never been so busy."

After Valentine's Day, Dovalina said Mother's Day is the busiest holiday of the year for florists. Naturally, she said she's been receiving hundreds of orders.

"Thursday, we had about maybe 100. Today, we did maybe about 150," Dovalina said. "We're tired, but we enjoy doing this!"

At this rate, Dovalina said this will be her most profitable Mother's Day in 34 years of being open.

"This is what really carries us over through the summer," Dovalina said. "Because when summer hits, flower shops get slow."

When the coronavirus crisis started, Betty was worried. She didn't know how her business would survive. But thanks to pick-up, delivery and customers who care, she's coming out of it stronger than ever.

"If I have to say it in a word, it's 'grateful'—that we didn't have to close," Dovalina said. "I'm very blessed. I thank God."

Dovalina said they had to stop taking delivery orders for Mother's Day on Tuesday. Customers are still able to put in an order for pick-up.

To order a flower arrangement, call (210) 924-4537. You can also visit Betty's Flower Shop website here.

