Are bar-turned-restaurants being regulated?

KENS 5 has received numerous tips from viewers with concerns of overcrowded bars and patrons not social distancing.

SAN ANTONIO — "Open" signs are illuminated once again as the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission rewrites the rules and allows some bars an opportunity to open up as restaurants following a reclassification process.

The TABC says more than 600 bars from across the state have already applied for the new license, and about 400 have been givein the green light. But there may be a few taking advantage of it.

A video obtained by KENS 5 shows what appears to be a crowded San Antonio bar where patrons are not practicing social distancing. KENS 5 is not identifying the establishment because, according to city data, the business was never cited, even though code enforcers visited it four times between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"The goal is to have these businesses operate, but they have to do so safely," said TABC Spokesperson Chris Porter.

KENS 5 showed the video to the Texas agency to ask how these bar-turned-restaurants are being regulated.

"We have a number of different ways to determine where our agents are going to be any given night," Porter said. "We do respond to complaints we hear from citizens or we hear about through social media or that we get from local law enforcement or health and safety officials."



According to the city's data on enforcement of social distancing guidelines, of the 219 visits authorities made this weekend, 10 warnings and three citations were issued. None of those citations were for bars or restaurants.



But Porter says that's where the public comes into play, by reporting violations the agency says is crucial in helping them find the problem areas.