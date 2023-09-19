Amazon hiring more than 13,000 workers in the DFW area

The company is hiring full-time, seasonal and part-time roles across its operations.

DALLAS — Amazon announced Tuesday they are hiring more than 13,000 employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth ahead of the holidays.

The company said they would be hiring for full-time, seasonal and part-time roles, with opportunities for seasonal employees to transition to full-time positions. The 13,000 new roles are part of Amazon bringing more than 28,000 new roles to Texas and 250,000 new employees across the U.S.

These roles range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, the company said, and are available to applicants of all experience levels and backgrounds. Transportation and customer fulfillment employees can earn more than$20.50 per hour on average for these roles, up to $28 per hour depending on location.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations in a statement. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on day one.”

Amazon says they've added a number of benefits this year, including a financial assistance pilot program and an emergency savings program.