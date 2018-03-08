A local business owner and registered nurse started a new mentorship program helping cannabis businesses take off.

The Green Seed Cannabis Business Accelerator Program acts as a mentorship program for those seeking guidance starting their cannabis business.

Just to be clear though, there’s no selling or growing weed involved, and the program is entirely virtual.

CEO and Founder Rick Martinez says that the program helps those looking to catapult their business through a 12-month mentorship program.

“One of the fundamental elements of Green Seed is to give that person a chance to get into the cannabis industry and actually build something that matters… something that has a potential for legacy,” Martinez said.

Through networking and community, the program also helps entrepreneurs map out the future of their cannabis business, all for a monthly fee over the span of a year.

Green Seed just launched over the weekend and prides itself in “creating cannabis leaders.” Martinez held a summit last weekend and says that he already has a few takers. Those businesses include marketing cannabis companies, edible makers, and CBD companies.

Some of the companies are locally-owned in San Antonio.

“This plant and the byproducts of it, and I’m talking as a registered nurse here, it will save lives and transform families,” Martinez said.

Martinez hopes to hold another summit for those interested in 90 days.

For more information on the program, you can visit the official Green Seed website here.

