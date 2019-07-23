SAN ANTONIO — Aisin AW – a Japanese manufacturer of car parts and systems – will soon call Cibolo home to its newest factory, bringing 900 new jobs to the area in the process.

The new factory will break ground in September, according to city and company officials, at Santa Clara and Bolton just off I-10. The initial investment to Cibolo is reportedly $400 million, a number that could rise with market demand and the latest example of a city experiencing a major spurt in business opportunity and population growth.

Location was a major selling point for Aisin AW picking Cibolo for its next factory, specifically quick highway access and close proximity to San Antonio and Houston.

Among those at the Tuesday announcement in Cibolo were Mayor Stosh Boyle, City Manager Robert Herrera, city councilmembers and an Aisin AW representative.

