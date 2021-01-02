Botticelli painting sells for $92 million at auction in NYC

Two bidders competed for the painting at Thursday’s livestreamed auction.

NEW YORK — A small painting by Sandro Botticelli has sold at Sotheby’s in New York for $92.2 million, an auction record for the Renaissance master.

The painting, "Young Man Holding a Roundel,” depicts a young nobleman holding a round painting of a saint.

It is one of just three portraits in private hands by the artist best known for “The Birth of Venus” and “Primavera.”

The seller was the estate of the late real estate billionaire Sheldon Solow.

Two bidders competed for the painting at Thursday’s livestreamed auction.