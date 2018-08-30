Big Give SA has become one of the biggest fundraisers for local nonprofits, but an audit has uncovered evidence that some participants may have cheated the system to win a cash prize, according to the organization’s CEO Scott McAninch.

The annual event is fueled by generous donors. During a 24-hour period, donors comb through local nonprofits on the Big Give SA website and donate directly to the organization of their choice using GiveGab, which requires emails to track donations.

This year, 613 nonprofits participated, and of those, 58 won cash for racking up the most donations. McAninch says that this year, the organization awarded more than $230,000 in cash prizes to winners, but just weeks after the fundraiser during an audit, he says a number of emails bounced back.

"Uncovered a handful, like three nonprofits, that apparently looked like had gained the system by either creating emails or one donor using 30 or 40 emails to make donations to a nonprofit, clearly in order to win our prize money," McAninch said.

He did not want to disclose the nonprofits but says that he reached out to all three. And while two were apologetic, he says one did not respond.

"We backed out all those donors that were in question and re-awarded prizes," McAninch said.

Big Give SA has been around for five years, helping showcase local nonprofits and, for many, it's the biggest fundraising day of the year.

"The fact that we are auditing our prize winners should show the donors that we are looking out for their best interest,” McAninch said.

