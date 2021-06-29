As Child Tax credit payments prepare to be distributed, study says 86% of San Antonio families would benefit

On average, San Antonio families would receive $8,819 from the initiative.

SAN ANTONIO — It won’t be long before checks land in the hands of San Antonio families, and it’ll be more than families are used to seeing when they receive their Child Tax Credit—an element of the American Rescue Plan passed in March.

"The new credit for children 5 and under is upwards of $3,600 per qualified dependent. And if they age out from that – the age of 6 through 17 – you can still qualify for up to $3,000." Chief Tax Information Officer Mark Steber said.

Starting July 15, the IRS will start advancing those payments over the next six months. That means families could receive up to $300 in monthly payments per child.

The remaining credit would be received upon filing a 2021 tax return in 2022. However, you must receive the first six payments. The changes to the Child Tax Credit only apply to the 2021 tax year.

"So it's a much bigger credit. A lot more people qualify," Steber said.

Families will receive the credit if they’ve filed their 2019 or 2020 tax return, or registered for the economic impact payments. If you don’t have either, the IRS has set up guidance online to see if you qualify in other ways.

Single filers must make less than $75,000 or $150,000 for joint filers.

Here in San Antonio, 86% of families would benefit from the tax credit, according to a study from LendingTree.

"That's a really high number and that's significantly higher than the national average," Chief Credit Analyst Matt Schulz said.

Schulz said, on average, families in San Antonio would receive $8,819.

"That can be really significant money," Schulz said.

Still, some families are choosing to opt out of the payments. Steber said some families want a big refund while, for others, circumstances may change. A child may age out or move to a different household, for instance.

"If you get those advanced payments and you get that money up front and you no longer qualify, you will have to pay that back," Steber said.

The deadline to opt out was Monday, but you can still opt out for other future payments.

Families should also receive two letters in the mail. The first confirms the payments and the second shows the amount families could receive.

But if you’re still unsure, Steber said it never hurts to ask.