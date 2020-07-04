SAN ANTONIO — We've all heard a lot about the economic impact payments taxpayers will be receiving from the stimulus, but many of you have reached out with questions. Here are some of the answers.

If you filed with direct deposit last year or in 2018, the IRS will use that banking information to get you your check. If you did not use direct deposit or if your bank information has changed, the Treasury will have a web-based portal soon so you can submit your bank info online to get the payment faster. If you decide to go the direct-deposit route, the IRS says you should get your payment in the next couple of weeks.

If you're expecting a physical check, the lowest-income earners will have theirs mailed out by April 24. Each week thereafter, another batch will be mailed out while climbing the income ladder; the final round of checks is expected to be distributed months from now, in early September.

But what about for those who don't file taxes at all?

"The IRS may figure out where you live by taking a look at the information on your 1099, for example," said JJ Montanero, a certified financial planner on the USAA Military Advocacy Team. "That would be a good way for them to find out."

Will you have to pay the relief money back? Not exactly. If you get a tax refund in 2020 that is larger than the stimulus check, that amount will be taken out of a refund. But if your refund is less than the check or you owe money, it will not be deducted from your refund and the IRS won't make you pay more. And the checks are not taxable.

With millions of checks being sent to American households, scammers are likely to take advantage.

"If there is a request for you to provide information or Social Security Number or any type of information in regards to this recovery rebate or stimulus check, that's going to be something that should set off the alarm bells right away," Montanero said.

Additionally, the IRS says scammers may emphasize the words "stimulus check" or "stimulus payment." It's important to note the relief checks' official name is "economic impact payment."

They may ask you to sign your check over to them, ask to verify bank info by phone, email, text, or social media to get your payment faster, or mail a bogus check before encouraging the taxpayer to call a number and verify info in order to cash it, revealing their bank information.

Adults who filed taxes get $1,200 each and their qualifying children get $500. If your adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 individually or $150,000 for joint filings, the amount of the credit gradually decreases up to $99,000 for an individual or $198,000 for a joint filing.

For more information about the payments head to the IRS's website.

