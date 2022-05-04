15,000 homeowners in Bexar County eligible for help on delinquent property taxes

Letters have been sent out to homeowners across Bexar County to inform them of the state's homeowner's assistance fund.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Some property tax relief is available to Bexar County homeowners.

The County’s Tax Assessor-Collector Office is informing people about the state’s homeowners assistance grants, and millions of dollars are available to the county.

These are grants that don’t need to be repaid, according to the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office.

One person applying for the program feels the money is treating the symptoms, and not the cause of rising home values and property taxes.

Leonard Pellman spends some of his time on the porch.

Since buying the house in 2013—his home hasn’t changed much, but his taxes have.

“They have quadrupled in that amount of time,” Pellman said his taxes went from around $75 per year to nearly $275.

Pellman retired and says he taught economics in a graduate school. He says he felt discouraged to apply for government assistance.

“I feel like I should still be self-reliant and self-sufficient,” Pellman said.

Although Pellman felt bad for applying, county leaders say many people are grateful for the programs available.

“Our mission is to keep people in their homes, and anything we can do to keep people in their homes is a really good feeling,” Albert Uresti, Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector said.

Uresti says at least 15,000 families that qualify for the homeowner’s assistance program.

He says the $80 million in federal funds is helping homeowners across Texas.

“If we don’t use it here in Bexar County it’s going to go to other counties or other states, so I encourage people to take advantage of it,” Uresti said.

The 78252-zip code in Southwest Bexar County has received the most grants so far. 59 total households have received funding, according to the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office.

In Denver Heights, where Pellman lives—he says neighborhood changes have impacted him and his finances negatively.

“What I’m basically doing is paying higher taxes, because other people have paid more for their houses than I did for mine,” Pellman said.

According to the tax assessor-collector office, Bexar County has the third highest number of homes getting assistance in the state.