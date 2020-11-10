San Antonio Zoo offering $8 for Locals Days this month

Monday could be your next chance at learning about the zoo's howling, roaring, crawling animals for a discounted price.

SAN ANTONIO — Monday is shaping up to be an unusually warm October day in the Alamo City. Why not spend the afternoon at the zoo?

The San Antonio Zoo's next two Locals Days – when city residents can take advantage of discounted admission at just $8 to learn about the facility's wildlife residents – are set for Monday and Oct. 20. Since it's #SpookySeason, that means families will be able to take part in the zoo's Halloween-themed events being held daily this month, including trick-or-treating and costume contests.

Remember to bring your mask, too; now that the zoo is reopened to foot traffic, it's strongly recommending face coverings for most gusts in outdoor areas, and requiring them for indoor areas and while interacting with animals. More information on the zoo's updated safety guidelines during the ongoing pandemic can be found here.