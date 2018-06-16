Teens with the Youth Orchestra of San Antonio, known as YOSA, are packing for a musical tour of Spain.

"[The orchestra] just made music so much more enjoyable to play, to listen to, and I'm so glad that I have that understanding now," philharmonic violinist Emily Averoyt said.

The 17-year-old says that the international tours add a layer of learning she couldn't get anywhere else. She's been to Europe with YOSA in the past and is excited for this year's experience in which 52 teens will be on a 10-day tour, performing in the Canary Islands, Seville and, Madrid.

"This is YOSA's 12th international tour,” YOSA Executive Director Brandon Henson noted. “A lot of the feedback that we got in Europe was that they would like an American orchestra to play American music so this program consists of a lot of American composers; Copeland, Gershwin, Bernstein."

This year's tour destination to Spain also ties in with San Antonio's tricentennial celebration by giving a nod to some of our city's Spanish roots.

A YOSA alum will be at the piano keys during this trip. Now a music teacher, Daniel Anastasio played in the youth orchestra for 10 years of his childhood. A concert tour in Italy when he was 10 years old made a lasting impact on his life.

"Those musical experiences on the trip, either listening just by myself to music, being surrounded by art, or being in the concert, really inspired me even to today,” Anastasio said. “Also, getting orchestra experience when you're really young is super valuable."

YOSA is putting on a Bon Voyage performance on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the UIW Concert Hall before their international excursion.

