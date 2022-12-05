Young scrabble champion from San Antonio looks to pick up another win

Ricky Rodriguez leaves for Washington DC where he'll compete in the North American School Scrabble Championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A young scrabble champion from the Alamo City is looking to pick up another win this weekend.

Ricky Rodriguez, who is only 12-years-old, leaves on Thursday for Washington DC where he'll compete in the North American School Scrabble Championship.

Ricky is the son of one of our former KENS 5 colleagues. He was diagnosed with autism when he was a baby, and since then, he has picked up a major interest in words and spelling, making scrabble the perfect fit.

His mom told us he usually competes against adults in tournaments, but this weekend, he'll take on kids his own age, playing with a partner.

We asked Ricky what his strategy is for winning. He said, "Going for the triple words...mega points!"

The boy genius competed in a world championship for kids in Malaysia in 2019 and took third place in the Nationals Tournament the same year.

As for traveling to DC, Ricky said he's most excited to see The White House!