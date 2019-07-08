According to a new survey from YouGov, a global online data and research community, Millennials reported feeling lonely much more often than their Gen X and Baby Boomers.

The survey data said 30 percent of Millennials reported they always or often feel lonely, while just 20 percents of members of Generation X and 15 percent of Baby Boomers said the same.

The data also said 25 percent reported having no acquaintances, 22 percent had no friends, 27 percent said they had no close friends and 30 percent had no best friends.

On the flip side, 70 percent of Millennials reported that they have at least one best friend, with 49 percent saying that they have between one and four “close friends,” according to the data.

YouGov said its research for this survey didn’t directly examine the causes of such responses, but the organization pointed to earlier studies that marked social media and the internet as potential influences.

In this survey, 31 percent of Americans reported that they find it difficult to make friends, with shyness being the most common reason (53 percent).

However, according to the data, 42 percent of Americans reported that they’ve made a new friend within the last six months. 38 percent of Millennials, specifically, reported that they have made a new friend in the last six months.

Most Americans said they’ve made at least one friend through work (76 percent) or in their local neighborhood (61 percent), according to the survey.

Visit YouGov's website to read the whole study.

