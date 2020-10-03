TEXAS, USA — If you're looking to run off the calories after that Whata-sized Patty Melt combo, Whataburger now has running shoes.

Adidas and Nike are quaking. Just kidding. But hey, you have to admit they're pretty unique.

"We’re not saying these shoes will get you to Whataburger any faster…but we’re not NOT saying that either," the website says.

The shoes are orange, grey and white with the logo on the side of each shoe. The website says they're available for $42.99.

Whataburger Custom Running Style Shoe We're not saying these shoes will get you to Whataburger any faster...but we're not NOT saying that either... Pick up your pair today. THESE SHOES ARE RUNNING SMALL. IF YOU ARE A HALF SIZE, PLEASE ORDER THE NEXT SIZE UP.

But act fast! According to the website, men's 11-14 are out of stock. Men's four through 10 and women's five through 11 are still available.

