You can rent out your hot tub this fall on this pool sharing app | Here's how it works

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to make some extra cash as the temperatures (eventually) drop, there's a business that apparently lets you rent out your hot tub.

Swimmy, which is a pool sharing platform, started in Europe, and is now in San Antonio, and across Texas.

"Start a new tradition this fall by firing up the hot tub and renting it out to others to make some extra bucks! Guests can scroll the app and plan a relaxing get together when the temperature drops. The Swimmy pool sharing app has plenty of hot tubs and heated pools to rent with a click," the press release says.

Customers break down into three categories:

Couples

Groups of friends

Families

The company says their platform is basically like the Airbnb of pool rentals.

“Once we started talking to pool owners, we quickly realized that they would be interested in this new concept of sharing the joy of swimming with others,” said Raphaëlle de Monteynard.

