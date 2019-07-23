KERRVILLE, Texas — If you're looking to keep your kids on the go, especially during the summer, the "24th annual Kids Triathlon" is taking place in August.

All children ages Pre-K through 18 are welcome to participate and will be grouped according to age.

The course will allow each group to swim, bike and run various age-appropriate distances.

The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. at Singing Wind Park.

Those interested can pre-register at the Parks and Recreation Department at Kerrville-Schreiner Park at 2385 Bandera Highway, or on their website. The deadline is Aug. 15.

On-site registration and check-in will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the pool.

The $15 entrance fee includes a t-shirt, water bottle and chance to win door prizes, according to the press release.

Along with the proper attire, athletes should bring a bike and helmet, as it is required to participate in the event.

A course map is available online on the Kerrville Parks and Recreation webpage, along with the distances for each age division.

Discounts will be offered for families with multiple participating children and those who register in-person.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website.