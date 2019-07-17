SAN ANTONIO — The future of grocery shopping is about to hit San Antonio streets.

The process for H-E-B Curbside and home delivery might become even more convenient with the potential introduction of grocery delivery through driverless vehicles.

“Customers, during the pilot, will place the home delivery order just like they will today, and based on availability of the autonomous vehicle, they may have that vehicle deliver their grocery orders,” said Julie Bedingfield, of H-E-B Public Affairs.

The grocer is working with Udelv, a California-based company, to develop their new process and test the pilot. The first phase will serve the Olmos Park community with one van operated by two people; one person will pilot the vehicle while the other assists customers with their groceries upon arrival.

Each phase will move toward the vehicle being run remotely. Customers will receive a notification when their groceries arrive in front of their door. Once they unload, the vehicle will return to its route.

H-E-B expects the new process to create more jobs and to save customers time and money as the autonomous vehicle delivery system will cost the same as home delivery.

"We’re excited to continue to innovate both with our retail locations and with these technologies that we’re able to develop all with our customers in mind,” Bedingfield said.