North Carolina woman turns 100

The River Landing retirement home celebrated Dorothy Call on April 18.

COLFAX, N.C. — The River Landing retirement home celebrated April birthdays, and Dorothy Call celebrated her big 100 birthday on April 18, joining the Century Club.

Another resident at the River Landing retirement community is now considered a centenarian.

Call is originally from Virginia and the community home shared some facts about her.

She has a twin sister

Growing up she put her town in all the national magazines

She was a majorette for the Local American Legion post

Call and her sister were then spotted by the Liggett Myers tobacco company, becoming 'The Chesterfield Girls'

