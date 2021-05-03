Woman saves dog from being euthanized with help of Bexar County sheriff

Debbie Cuellar posted Sadie's photo asking if anyone could adopt her, and it received over 1,000 shares.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman was able to find a home for a sweet German Shepherd with the help of Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, according to a Facebook post.

Debbie Cuellar saw Sadie was on the Animal Care Services website, and she was scheduled to be euthanized. Cuellar posted Sadie's photo asking if anyone could adopt her, and it received over 1,000 shares.

It also got the attention of Sheriff Salazar; he stepped in to help get her adopted. He contacted Cuellar and found a retired canine officer in Corpus Christi to adopt Sadie.

