A Portland woman has her prosthetic leg back after losing it in the Clackamas River.

On Saturday, Ariel Rigney and several friends dropped into the river at McIver State Park to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

“Every year, I like to do a birthday float,” said Rigney, who lost her right leg below the knee in a car crash as a teen. “I can still swim, hike, bike and run.”

Rigney’s prosthetic leg didn’t stop her Saturday either. The trouble was the bungee cord that held her prosthetic leg to the raft, which came undone.

“We just hit a big bump and the leg went pfrewwww!” said Rigney’s friend Jacob Morton who tried to save Rigney’s leg. “It became pretty obvious pretty quickly that we didn't have the resources to get the leg.”

Rigney felt helpless, resigned to the fact that she had lost the leg.

“I just saw it bobbing and I'm like, nooo!” said Rigney. “I felt more ridiculous than anything, like, who loses a leg -- twice?”

At a friend’s suggestion Rigney posted about her lost leg on Facebook.

The next day, Eric Gantner of Tigard went snorkeling in the Clackamas River near McIver State Park. At the time, he hadn’t heard about Rigney’s lost prosthetic leg.

“You find all kinds of stuff down there, it's crazy,” said Gantner.

He first saw a rainbow-colored Keens sandal, then realized it was part of a prosthetic leg.

“When you see that, you're like uh, what—what is that?!?” Gantner said laughing. “I go, 'so somebody had a really bad day.”

When Gantner got home, he checked Facebook for clues.

“I searched, ‘lost leg Clackamas River,’ and sure enough this came up,” said Gantner, who sent Rigney a message.

“He was like, ‘hey, I was snorkeling the Clackamas, saw your post about the leg. I think I found it?’” recalled Rigney. I was like, that’s it!”

On Sunday night, the two met up. Gantner brought Rigney her leg and Rigney bought Gantner a beer.

“It was nice,” said Rigney. “I'm really glad he was willing to sit and chat and hang out, as opposed to just, 'here's the leg, okay bye!”

Gantner would not have had it any other way.

“I was like, there's a story behind this. I gotta hear about your day!”

Sure, finding the prosthetic was cool, but perhaps the finest treasure retrieved from the Clackamas River that day, was a new friendship.

“I just can't get over it,” said Rigney. “I feel very charmed.”

Footnote: The same day Gantner found Rigney’s prosthetic leg, he also found an iPhone 8 Plus in a dry bag. It worked, but was screen locked. Gartner is anxious to find the iPhone’s owner. Anyone with information is invited to send their contact information to newsdesk@kgw.com.