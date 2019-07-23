NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A community-fun filled event is right around the corner featuring live music, games, a spa giveaway and more.

Meyer Ranch is hosting a grand opening celebration to showcase their four new model homes.

50 of their homes have been sold since February, according to a press release, and they plan to have more than 1,600 single-family homes in place.

Since every house party needs entertainment, visitors can expect:

Live music

Stilt walkers

Magic shows

Balloon artists

Games

Face-painting

The event will also include door prizes and a chance to win a weekend getaway to the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa.

You can also cool down with Kona Ice since the event will primarily take place outside.

“We wanted to create a memorable event for the New Braunfels community with our Grand Opening,” said Randy Rollo, Partner in Randolph Todd Development. “Big Top at Meyer Ranch will be filled with family-friendly entertainment, yet still show off our community and beautiful new homes."

The event will take place Saturday, August 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 9666 W. Highway 46 in New Braunfels. Admission is free and you can RSVP on the Meyer Ranch event website.