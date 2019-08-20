JONESBORO, Ark. — It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that we report Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson, has died after her long cancer fight.

These stories are always extremely hard to share. But we must report that Wendy Anderson lost her battle with cancer on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 just before midnight.

Wendy is the wife of Arkansas State head football coach, Blake Anderson.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. In 2018, Coach Anderson announced that the cancer had returned after being in remission for a year.

Coach Anderson said on Twitter that the cancer had “metastasized in the lymph nodes, liver, and most significantly in the lungs.”

RELATED: Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson to take leave of absence to support wife's cancer battle

She was rushed to the emergency room on Jan. 21, 2019 with severe head pain and nausea. After tests and scans, Wendy was admitted to the intensive care unit. She had surgery on Jan. 24 to remove some of the pressure from the tumors. Two of the five tumors were removed. Then, she headed home just a few days later to recover.

RELATED: ‘God is right here with us every second’ | A-State Coach Blake Anderson announces wife’s cancer spread

RELATED: Wife of A-State Coach Blake Anderson going into surgery to remove two brain tumors

It wasn’t much later the Anderson's learned that immunotherapy wasn't working. That’s when Wendy started a six-week cycle of chemotherapy along with radiation. And it seemed to be working.

In June, the Anderson family shared the news that Wendy’s tumors were shrinking.

RELATED: A-State coach Blake Anderson’s wife finishes last round of radiation to fight cancer

RELATED: 'Praise the Lord we are headed home': Wendy Anderson released from hospital just days after undergoing surgery

We spoke with Coach Anderson at Sun Belt Media Days at the end of July where he shared how grateful he was for all the support and prayers from across the state and country for his beloved wife.

“Unfortunately, we were hoping that we’d be sitting here telling everyone ‘she was completely well. And, that we had beat cancer. And thanks for everything,’ but, it just hasn’t been that kind of ride,” said Coach Anderson. “We find ourselves in a spot where she needs prayer more now than she ever has.”

RELATED: 'God is so good!' | Tumors shrinking for A-State head football coach Blake Anderson's wife Wendy

RELATED: A-State coach's wife Wendy Anderson starts new chemo treatment following latest results

He told us the last couple of months have been tough. But didn’t go into much detail. All he could say was, “Don’t stop praying.” He said she was a fighter and never stopped fighting. “Trusting that God’s in control and we’ve got a ton of people that are praying and lifting her up every day.”

Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the Anderson family during this time. Ms. Wendy's strength is inspiring to all who knew her.

The entire Red Wolves nation is behind you, Coach.

Arkansas head coach Chad Morris reacts to the passing of Wendy Anderson.