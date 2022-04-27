Whataburger to give out $30,000 in awards to outstanding teachers

With WhataTeacher awards, free breakfasts, and $30,000 in school donations, this familiar staple is giving back to our educators.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — National Teacher Appreciation week is starting May 2, and Whataburger will be celebrating educators by offering free breakfast for all our teachers.

Not only that but 30 teachers across Whataburger communities, all nominated by their peers, will win $1,000 each for their schools.

The WhataTeacher awards are part of Whataburger's Feeding Student Success program, which focuses on community philanthropy by targeting the needs of food insecurity and education alike.

All week long, teachers in the 14-states that Whataburger services can get breakfast items for free, and will have a 25% discount on all retail items in the Whatastore with the code WHATATEACHER22.

Other parts of the program include Whataburger Resource Rooms on college campuses, the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship, and partnerships with local schools on education and hunger awareness programs.

You can learn more about the company's community initiatives and apply for support at whataburger.com.