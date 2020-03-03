SAN ANTONIO — The biggest party in San Antonio is around the corner — Fiesta!

And if you're looking to add some medals to your collection, Whataburger dropped its signature-orange 2020 medal.

"Our 2020 Fiesta Medal is adorned with an orange ribbon, bright Fiesta colors, and a spinning Whataburger table tent," the website says.

They're not the only chain selling a medal on their website; Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is celebrating fiesta with a sweet tea (or unsweet, depending on how you order) medal.

Whataburger's medal is available for $6.99 and Bill Miller's medal is available for $8.00.

RELATED: Make your own Fiesta medal from LEGO

RELATED: SA Flavor unveils Selena-inspired Fiesta medal

RELATED: Tony Parker will be Grand Marshal for Texas Cavaliers River Parade

RELATED: Official Fiesta 2020 poster unveiled