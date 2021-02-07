What you should know before flying out for July Fourth

Thousands of Texas flights have been affected in recent days; make sure to plan for the worst as the holiday weekend arrives.

SAN ANTONIO — The arrival of July Fourth Weekend means people are heading out for the holiday, and in San Antonio things are no different.

In fact, officials at San Antonio International Airport say they're expecting to see anywhere between 14,000 and 15,000 people walking through the terminal during the next few days alone.

As a result, airport personnel are encouraging travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flight so they have enough time to park, check in and get through the security gates without any issues.

"It's incredible. It's something we were not able to do for quite a while because of the pandemic and the global situation. I'm just trying to wrap may head around how we are going back into normality again," said Arturo Avundes, an international traveler. "It's kind of a modified normality, but it does feel freer now and feels nice to back in this situation where we can go, grab a plane and visit some friends. It's nice to feel reconnected again."

Airport staff are also asking travelers to bring along some patience since some flights could be delayed or canceled due to bad weather in certain areas.