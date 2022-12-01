What are the best-selling Girl Scout cookies? And a look at the newest cookie

For the past two seasons, Girl Scouts have had to get inventive when selling cookies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

TEXAS, USA — Have a sweet tooth? Then keep reading because Girl Scout cookie season is officially underway.

The organization has teamed up with Doordash to allow drivers to deliver cookies to your door because of the pandemic. You can still buy the treats in-person or online.

This comes after the organization introduced a new cookie. It's called an Adventureful, and it's described as "an indulgent, brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt," according to a release from the GSA.

According to the Girl Scouts' website, the best-selling cookies are:

Thin Mints

Samoas

Tagalongs

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Lemon-ups

For the past two seasons, Girl Scouts have had to get inventive when selling cookies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, hosting drive-thru cookie booths and virtual events.

"In 2021, Girl Scouts created new ways to be successful in their cookie businesses so they could continue to use their cookie funds to power experiences like camp, troop activities, and service projects in their communities," said interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty in a statement. "We are inspired by the resilience and ingenuity of Girl Scouts and cannot wait to see the girl-led innovations in the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program. You may see cookies, but we see leadership and adventure in each box."

Girl Scout cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing and product availability varies. Those who want more information on how to buy cookies, can click here.