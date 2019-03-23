The Alamo City was selected to host the Spartan Races this weekend at Don Strange Ranch—the first time ever that the Alamo City is hosting the grueling event.

Participants have trained for weeks in anticipation for the three-to-eight-mile obstacle courses. KENS 5 caught up with Coach Chris Weaver for a first look of the action.

Racers had to be ready to crawl under barbed wire, lift 100-pound stone balls, swing through monkey bars, scale walls, climb ropes and so much more. Weaver shared three points with viewers who are interested in becoming Spartans.

Be willing push yourself.

Be willing to help other Spartans.

Come with a good attitude and have fun.

According to Weaver, these challenges test Spartans physically and mentally. He credits the Spartan Race for his life-changing weight loss journey.

“In 2010, my daughter was born,” he said. “I was topping out around 300 pounds, and I told myself, ‘I want to be active and spend time with her.’”

Without the aid of the gym, Weaver lost 100 pounds in two years. From there, he shed even more weight as he continued to train for the Spartan Races.

“That’s the thing about Spartan Race is that you can get off the couch and go just walking out here on the course, get started and just get moving…get active,” he said.

Weaver is one of many racers who attest to experiencing life change through this race.

