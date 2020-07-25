Power of Sports: San Antonio Sport launches virtual fitness classes

The Stay Active, Stay Health virtual forum offers classes for kids and adults.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Sports is promoting the importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the nonprofit organization has made it easy for you to find a workout routine at home.

San Antonio Sports has launched online fitness classes for both kids and adults through its “Stay Active, Stay Healthy” virtual forum.

As the head coach of the U.S.A. Women’s Track and Field Team, Rose Monday understands how sports can boost mental health. The San Antonian and former University of Texas at San Antonio coach says she learned early on how much running helped her evolve.

“It took me out of my shyness. It took me out of my lack of self-esteem because running gave me self-esteem,” Monday said.

Monday said the power of sports can help teach other skills, like resilience.

“It does help with your studies," she said. "It does help with mood swings. It does help with anxiety."

She said her team had to adjust their routines when the 2020 Tokyo Games was rescheduled, and the team couldn’t gather to practice.

“You learn to adapt to whatever situation you're going to have because you don't know what you're going to get on that day of the Olympic final,” Monday said.

Monday added the power of sports is the reason she supports the virtual initiative by San Antonio Sports.

“When the pandemic hit and everything started shutting down, we recognized that there was a real need to provide virtual opportunity for people to stay active and get fit while they were staying at home,” said Mandy Adkins, director of Youth and Community Programs at San Antonio Sports.

Adkins said the free online programs include the “Fit Family Challenge Home Edition,” comprised of live Zumba classes and senior toning classes every week.

Also included is a 12-week Alpha Warrior Fitness Challenge that can be adapted to all fitness levels.

Adkins also said the organization understands the impact sports can have on mental health and wellbeing, especially for kids.

She said they’ve taken their “i-play! After School Program” online, too. The program takes sports into under served communities, and now is offered virtually through the i-play at home edition.

“Especially during the pandemic, we know that there's a correlation between your physical health and your mental health,” said Adkins. “San Antonio sports really is driven to help the community stay active and stay fit.”