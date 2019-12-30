AUSTIN, Texas — The word resolution holds a lot of weight and sometimes it's too much for us to handle.

According to a new study, about 59% of New Year's resolutions are health-related, but only about 8% of people actually achieve their fitness-related resolutions.

"It is really easy to fall off the wagon," Lifetime Fitness trainer Matt Whitehead said.

Whitehead told KVUE he has witnessed people fall short of their fitness resolution every year because they are not making smaller goals to go along with their big resolution.

"It is good to have a large goal, but it is important to make sure we set smaller goals along the path ... to make sure even if we do stray a little bit, we will hit those major milestones along the way," explained Whitehead.

He said to make sure your goals are realistic and measurable.

"Lets say my goal is to lose 20 pounds. Have a goal by the end of month one to lose three or four of those pounds," Whitehead said,

Whitehead said fighting old habits alone can be difficult, so having someone keep you accountable is important. Someone like a trainer or a group of friends with similar goals to keep you on track work great.

Whitehead added it could be important to find a fitness event to prepare for.

"Whether it is a race or a 5-k walk or some kind of specific goal in mind to hold yourself accountable," Whitehead said. "We have to schedule specific times during the day, the week, to make fitness a priority and make health a priority."

There are a lot of ways to measure your progress because what you see on the scale isn't always gospel.

"Another way you can do it, is how your breathing is when going up a set of stairs, said Whitehead. "How strong you feel when you pick your kids up and play with them."

Always remember nobody is perfect, so keep your eyes on the prize.

"I think it's important to set those realistic expectations and give ourselves that 20% leeway where you won't be 100% all the time, but shoot for that 80%," explained Whitehead. "I always tell people to find something you love and make it a consistent routine and stay on that path."

If you are not a fan of the gym, he said there are a lot of places to workout outside in Austin for free.

If you are feeling inspired, Lifetime Fitness is open to the public until January 5, 2019. You can bring your children to the play area as well.

