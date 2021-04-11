Work out and socialize with high-energy Zumba classes | Get Fit

Weather Chief Bill Taylor tagged along to try Zumba at Fitness 1440. Neither Bill nor Holly are dancers, but they were up for the challenge of trying something new!

SAN ANTONIO — Throughout November, Holly Stouffer is bringing a member of the KENS 5 family with her to try different fitness classes across San Antonio.

Weather Chief Bill Taylor tagged along to try Zumba at Fitness 1440. Neither Bill nor Holly are dancers, but they were up for the challenge of trying something new!

Savina Ramos is one of the Zumba instructors at Fitness 1440. She said this is a class that makes working out fun.

“You just shake your thing and do your stuff,” Ramos said. “It's a good exercise. You burn a lot of calories doing it and it doesn't feel so strenuous on the body.”

Stouffer said it was a hard to keep up at first, but she eventually got the hang of it.

"Thankfully the people around me were giving me guidance and support,” Stouffer said. “So that really helped!”

Taylor went all out during the 45-minute class. While pushing himself, he cheered others on throughout the workout.

“I’m the hype guy,” Taylor said. “I like to hoot and holler! I really enjoy the motivation of a group, the accountability of a group. You can’t just quit!”

Ramos said taking a group fitness class also allows you to go on autopilot.

“You don't have to worry about anything! You just do what they say and you just keep going,” Ramos said. “And then you tend to come when you have someone working out with you, then working out alone in the gym.”