This 45-minute workout class is designed to push you mentally, physically | Get Fit

SAN ANTONIO — Working out can be more fun with a friend.

Throughout November, Holly Stouffer is bringing a member of the KENS 5 family with her to try different fitness classes across San Antonio.

This week, her and Sports Director Joe Reinagel pumped some iron during a strength class at STW Self-Defense and Fitness.

Paige Hardy is the area fitness director at STW. She also led the strength class Holly and Joe participated in.

The 45-minute class is a full body workout with weights. You perform exercises like deadlifts, bent over rows and shoulder presses. Hardy said this class is designed to push you physically and mentally.

“We push our members to add weight every round possible,” Hardy said. “We're literally trying to find out who you are underneath the bar and how strong you are. We're trying to empower our people.”

Paige visited with members throughout the class to give them pointers and perfect their techniques. Stouffer’s favorite part of the experience was the encouragement she got from Hardy and the people around her. “They were all motivating us even though we were the newbies,” Stouffer said.

Reinagel said the class was intense, but it went by quick!

“It was hard, but it was a lot of fun,” Reinagel said. “I liked the way she made it entertaining. The music was good and everyone else was having a good time!”

Reinagel spoke to one man in the class who’s had a transformation since joining STW.

“There was a guy in there that’s been doing this for six months and he’s lost 20 pounds,” Reinagel said. “So, obviously, it works!”

Hardy said every exercise can be modified for beginners. She hopes you’ll come by and try it out for yourself.

“We are a super knowledgeable, motivating place,” Hardy said. “We would love to have you, to take care of you and just kind of change your mind and your world about what strength training is, what it looks like and what it should be.”

Your first class at STW Self -Defense and Fitness is free. The monthly fitness packages range from $40 to $79. Click here to learn more.