Strength training class for beginners | Get Fit

The boot camp class is one of the newer options at Amor Cycling Studio. In a short time, Rulon has seen a big difference in their members.

SAN ANTONIO — You get more than what you bargained for at Amor Cycling Studio. Not only will you learn to ride, but you can also get an introduction to CrossFit.

Amor Cycling Studio’s Fit AF Boot Camp is located inside Alamo City CrossFit. The classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:45 p.m. and last for one hour.

Jen Rulon is one of the coaches. She’s been in the fitness industry for two decades.

“My goal when I coach these boot camps is that I want to teach the people to really step it up as themselves,” Rulon said. “Whether you're a mom, whether you're a CEO – how can you become a better person by strength training?”

Rulon said the boot camp class serves as a foundation. She said it’s geared toward beginners.

“I would definitely say people that are a little hesitant to jump into a full-on CrossFit class, but then really want that extra push beyond on a cycling class,” Rulon said. “Maybe they want to build the strength, they want to build confidence. That's what I love about strength training is that it gives you so much confidence on how to swing a kettlebell, how to do a pushup, how to do an air squat.”

Tracy Garcia attends the boot camp class. She enjoys bettering herself in a group setting.

“I think it's a really amazing process to segue from spin into the gym,” Garcia said. “And I think as women, especially, we always get in our head thinking, ‘I can't do that or I'm not strong enough for this’ and we always need those people in our corner who push us a little harder or let us know that this is something that we can do.”

With Rulon, you’ll train with weights and learn proper form. You’ll also do several exercises using your own bodyweight. You can expect to do a bit of running, too.

“The great thing about this boot camp is that it's little segments of HIIT workouts,” Rulon said. “When we try to go hard and fast for a short period of time, you're going to burn a little bit more calories, carbohydrates and fat versus if you go out for a 30-minute run.”

“I think the biggest thing that I've noticed with teaching this class over the last two months is the confidence of the people as they come in,” Rulon said. “Like, I've really built them up to become stronger, right? And not only are they becoming stronger physically, but they're becoming stronger mentally and emotionally.”

Your first class at Amor Cycling Studio, whether it’s spin or boot camp, is free. After that, it costs $20 to drop in for a class or you can pay $99 a month for unlimited access.