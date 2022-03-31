Smart Barre and Pilates San Antonio is about 'time under tension' | Get Fit

“It’s lots of core work. High intensity, being low impact. So you’re going to come in, you’re not running or jumping, but you will get your heart rate up."

SAN ANTONIO — At Smart Barre and Pilates San Antonio, the focus of every workout is time under tension. The movements are slow and precise to target and tone your muscles.

Kristin Fay owns the boutique fitness studios that are catered to women. She said their Pilates class is unique compared to what’s offered at other studios.

In their Power Pilates class, you’ll use a SmartFormer machine to strengthen your muscles while improving posture and flexibility. It’s designed to engage both upper and lower body muscles by using springs and pulleys to set the resistance of the workout.

“It’s lots of core work,” Fay said. “High intensity, being low impact. So you’re going to come in, you’re not running or jumping, but you will get your heart rate up. Your muscles will shake! That means it’s working and our community loves it.”

Fay said they welcome people of all fitness levels. The difficulty of the SmartFormer can be modified and used for more than 250 exercises. An instructor will guide you through them all.

“We have highly trained, highly professional instructors,” Fay said. “And our classes are guaranteed to give you results in 10 or less classes.”

Fay added you’ll gain more than strength by visiting one of their studios.

“I think fitness does so much more than just outside appearance changes,” Fay said. “It's mental, emotional and physical. Everybody is perfect just the way they are, but if you are looking to get a little bit more fit this year, get a little healthier and make a bunch of friends in the process, then Smart Barre and Pilates is the place for you.”

Your first Power Pilates class costs $10. You can also do two weeks of unlimited classes for $59. Additional membership options are also available.