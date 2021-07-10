'Nia' blends dance, martial arts and yoga, too | Get Fit

“We’re moving to fabulous music, so it's very inspirational,” Brewer said. “And you get a great workout. You are definitely sweating!”

SAN ANTONIO — Adelle Brewer owns The Synergy Studio. She also instructs Nia, a movement class that’s a blend of dance, martial arts and yoga.

Brewer said this practice offers the cardiovascular benefits of a traditional fitness class, but also encourages emotional expression.

“We’re moving to fabulous music, so it's very inspirational,” Brewer said. “And you get a great workout. You are definitely sweating!”

She said people who try Nia experience it mentally and physically.

“It is fabulous for releasing any emotions that are held,” Brewer said. “Everybody walks out and they feel great in their heart and their mind.”

Brewer leads students of all ages. Some follow her footsteps in the studio while others join over Zoom.

“We have people that are five years old and we have people that are 85 years old,” Brewer said. “And guess what? They're all in the same class! It's really adaptable for everybody.”

Larry Loden is one of her longtime students. His favorite part about Nia is the community that comes with it.

“This is a place where I can get grounded and just tune my inner person out uninhibited,” Loden said. “Every class is unique. It’s spiritual, physical and mental. It's complete. It's lovely!”

Loden said it’s worth stepping out of your comfort zone and trying a class.

“I feel selfish that I get to do this and that not everybody is doing this,” Loden said. “It's just something that you need to do.”