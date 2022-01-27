Keeping warm while also completing fitness goals | Get Fit

Isometric workouts include Hot Pilates, Hot Yoga, Hot Bands and more. These workouts are 30 minutes long. Talk about burning calories!

SAN ANTONIO — You’ve probably relaxed in a sauna before, but have you ever thought about using it for exercise?

HOTWORX combines heat and infrared energy with your workout to help you burn more calories in less time.

Stacy Frazier is the general manager of the HOTWORX located at the intersection of the I10 and DeZavala.

“We have eight individual saunas with 10 different workouts you can do that are virtually instructed from the inside,” Frazier said. “We offer isometric workouts and HIIT workouts, so our studio really is perfect for all levels of fitness, beginner or advanced!”

Isometric workouts include Hot Pilates, Hot Yoga, Hot Bands and more. These workouts are 30 minutes long. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts like Hot Cycle and Hot Blast last just 15 minutes.

Frazier said sessions are available 24/7 so you can enjoy a workout at your convenience.

“I think in today's time and day that everybody has a really hectic schedule,” Frazier said. “And it’s more workout in less time, so you're able to really get that fitness level you want or achieve the goals you're looking for in the amount of time that you can fit into your schedule.”

Frazier said it’s also a more private experience. You’ll have the sauna all to yourself or share it with just one another person. There’s also an FX Zone (Functional Exercise Zone) that offers bands, weights, ropes and other equipment for members to use for additional training.