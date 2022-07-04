This is one of the fastest-growing sports in America | Get Fit

The sport itself moves slower than tennis since it’s played on a smaller court. Less running around makes it easier on the joints.

SAN ANTONIO — From weights and machines to lap pools and fitness classes, Lifetime offers several options for those looking to get in better shape. The club also offers pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports in America, according to USA Pickleball.

More than 110 Lifetime locations offer pickleball. Chad Bulosan is their pickleball coordinator.

“It’s a fast-paced aerobic sport,” Bulosan said. “It incorporates parts of ping pong, tennis, badminton and a little bit of volleyball.”

That may sound like a lot, but the sport itself moves slower than tennis since it’s played on a smaller court. Less running around makes it easier on the joints.

“You can play pickleball at any level,” Bulosan said. “Any age, any skill level, you’ll basically be able to come in and start playing immediately.”

Bulosan got hooked one the sport 10 years ago. He picked it up as a way to spend more time with his grandmother. His favorite part of pickleball is that it’s a social sport. You can play singles or doubles.

“It’s been great for my life,” Bulosan said. “I wasn’t the most athletic person when I started playing pickleball and it’s really helped me rediscover who I am as an athlete, and find my way into a community that’s accepting of all different types of people.”