Free interval training workout offered by City of San Antonio | Get Fit

Some jumps, running and lunges in the park will get your blood moving for FREE, all you have to do is show up!

SAN ANTONIO — No money for a gym membership? No problem! Fitness in the Park is a city-wide program that offers free exercises classes across San Antonio.

Mike Kaye is the program manager for Fitness in the Park. He said they offer something for everyone, including interval training classes at Phil Hardberger Park.

“It’s a higher intensity class where we work out for short durations,” Kaye said. “Then we get a little bit of rest to recuperate.”

Kaye said there’s no equipment needed for this 45-minute workout that’s offered on a weekly basis.

“It’s going to be just bodyweight focused, which can get you really great exercise,” Kaye said.

You can join members of the Fitness in the Park team at your local park, community center or library. Kaye said they’re happy to help you achieve your fitness goals.

“New Year, new you. We hear that all the time, but it's really about you spending that time to better yourself,” Kaye said. “Come on out with us, have fun and get fit!”