Holly Stouffer and Troy Kless go for a ride at Amor Cycling Studio | Get Fit

SAN ANTONIO — Working out can be more fun with a friend. Throughout November, Holly Stouffer is bringing a member of the KENS 5 family with her to try different fitness classes across San Antonio.

This week, she and Eyewitness News Reporter Troy Kless go for a ride at Amor Cycling Studio.

Brian Smith is the lead cycle trainer at Amor. It’s his job to guide you through your workout.

“We are the only studio in San Antonio that's doing high-intensity cardio training, mixed in with jumps and sprints,” Smith said. “We have surges, arm movements, so you kind of get a variety of different things.”

Smith is also there to be your number one fan. He’s a motivator who pushes people to be the best they can be in his class.

“If you come into this dark room, you can be yourself, be who you want to be outside those doors, really feel comfortable,” Smith said. “You can be with people just like you that are going through life. And if you want to escape from life, it's a great way to come into the room and just feel free.”

Stouffer’s favorite part of the class was Smith’s guidance and support.

“Even though it was my first time taking a cycling class, he made me feel so great about myself,” Stouffer said. “He kept pushing me, so I kept pushing myself! I ended up having a lot of fun.”

The classes are 50 to 60 minutes long. By the end of class, you’ll be drenched in sweat. Kless said it was the best workout he’s had in a while.

“You think you’re going to go into it just doing one certain set of moves, but it’s a total body workout,” Kless said. “It was awesome!”

Your first ride at Amor is free and you have two locations to choose from. To learn more, click here.